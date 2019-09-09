Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Monday, with energy stocks showing gains.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.82 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 16,550.15.

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher as well. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began up 18.19 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 26,815.65. The S&P 500 opened 7.44 points higher, or up 0.25 per cent, at 2,968.15. The Nasdaq Composite began up 20.62 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 8,123.69.