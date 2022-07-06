Canada’s main stock index dropped mid-day Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks as the price of crude continued to decline.

At 12:00 p.m. ET, the S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 255.17 points to 18,578.99.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. and Suncor Energy Inc. were the biggest drags on the index, taking a combined 44 points off the tape.

Markets in New York were also down mid-day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.36 per cent, while the S&P 500 edged 0.35 per cent lower and the Nasdaq traded down 0.36 per cent.

“If you look at the current sentiment readings, they're around 50. If you look at the forward sentiment readings, they're even lower than that. In fact, they’re as low as they've ever been,” Adam Johnson, the founder and author of Bullseye Brief, said in an interview Wednesday.

“From a contrarian point of view, I'm actually hopeful that we're getting to such a washout in sentiment, such a washout in stocks, that we there actually setting the stage for some sort of rebound,” he said.

After sentiment falls to extreme lows, Johnson said it sets the stage for a potential rally.

“I think we were trying to reset. I think that's actually the narrative of the moment. And sentiment has gotten so negative that arguably it's the worst I've ever seen. And you can only take markets down so far, you can only have so much angst where people just either give up or they start to question whether we should really be as upset as we are,” said Johnson.

Lesley Marks, senior vice president of investment management and chief investment officer of equities at Mackenzie Investments, said she thinks a recession will likely hit in the fourth quarter of this year but the fundamentals are still strong for the Canadian market with support from elevated oil prices.

“No matter what anyone says about oil prices, they're still up on average, about 50 per cent year-over-year average price,” Marks said in an interview on Wednesday.

“We still expect to see earnings growth in Canada, which is not necessarily going to be the case in other parts of the world.”

U.S. benchmark WTI crude was down 3.64 per cent, at US$95.88 per barrel.

Traders have flocked to the U.S. dollar as a safe haven asset amid ongoing volatility, pressuring global currencies, including the Canadian dollar. In mid-day trading, the loonie was at 76.52 cents U.S., down 0.30 per cent.

However, in comparison to other currencies across the globe, Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets, said in an interview Wednesday that the loonie is still relatively strong and it’s shaping up to be a “North American versus rest of the developed world story.”

Rai said with uncertainty around Russia’s natural gas deliveries to Europe and lagging monetary policy, he thinks Europe will enter a recession before North America, which could benefit the loonie.

“From a rates perspective, particularly the front end, it does look like the Canadian dollar could remain supported against the Sterling and the Euro as well,” he said.