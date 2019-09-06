Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Friday, with the energy sector moving to the downside.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 45.41 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 16,529.40.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks opened modestly higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began up 48.91 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 26,777.06. The S&P 500 opened 2.13 points higher, or up 0.07 per cent, at 2,978.13. The Nasdaq Composite began up 2.67 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 8,119.50.