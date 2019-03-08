TORONTO -- Losses in the energy sector weighed on Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading as the price of oil moved lower and Norway's US$1-trillion wealth fund starting selling its shares in oil and gas companies.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 96.46 points at 15,960.05.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 111.74 points at 25,361.49. The S&P 500 index was down 16.87 points at 2,732.06, while the Nasdaq composite was down 35.60 points at 7,385.86.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.45 cents US compared with an average of 74.42 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude contract was down US$1.64 at US$55.02 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 0.5 of a cent at US$2.86 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$11.30 at US$1,297.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 1.40 cents at US$2.70 a pound.

