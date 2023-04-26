(Bloomberg) -- The permitting process to build infrastructure in the US is so difficult and lengthy that it’s killing development and could block the clean-energy transition, according to Duke Energy Corp. Chief Executive Officer Lynn Good.

State and federal agencies should collaborate more closely and federal departments should coordinate more so that obtaining project permits doesn’t take longer than actual construction, Good said in a Wednesday interview with Alix Steel at the Bloomberg Green Summit in New York.

“Some streamlining of this process is necessary so we can achieve our objectives,” the CEO said. “We will never achieve this energy transition if we can’t build anything.”

President Joe Biden wants to decarbonize the US power grid by 2035, but the difficulty of building clean-energy projects including transmission lines threatens that goal. Duke is one of the largest regulated providers of electricity and natural gas in the US.

