European gas veteran Frederic Barnaud is set to be appointed the co-chief executive officer of SEFE Marketing and Trading Ltd., the London-based trading firm that was once part of Russia’s Gazprom PJSC.

Barnaud, who was previously the company’s chief commercial officer before leading strategy at Mercuria Energy Trading SA, will run the trading house alongside current chief executive officer Wolfgang Skribot, according to people familiar with the matter. The move is planned to strengthen the firm’s global commodity trading strategy, which reaches as far as Singapore, one said.

SM&T was known as Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd. before Moscow cut ties with its parent group in April and it was brought under the control of the German energy regulator.

Parent Securing Energy for Europe GmbH has been funded with a 10 billion-euro ($10 billion) loan by a German state bank to help solve its liquidity challenges and stabilize its operations, including in the German domestic market.

A spokesperson for SM&T didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside working hours. Barnaud declined to comment.

