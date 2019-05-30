TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index lost more ground Thursday on a big dip in the energy sector prompted by oil falling to its lowest level in three months.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 42.23 points to 16,089.24 following a third-straight day of losses.

The key energy sector fell about 1.5 per cent as Enbridge Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources lost 1.04 and 0.76 per cent respectively.

The July crude contract was down 3.8 per cent or US$2.22 at US$56.59 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 7.7 cents at US$2.55 per mmBTU.

Crude prices fell after a weekly U.S. report said stockpiles fell less than expected while geopolitical tensions eased.

"So on a day when you have geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and even Russia be quiet then you see oil prices retreat," said Kash Pashootan, CEO and chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel Inc.

"We don't view the recent movement in oil prices higher, and now lower, to be rooted in supply and demand fundamentals. We feel they're rooted in geopolitical and supply disruption reasons."

The consumer discretionary sector benefited from BRP Inc. shares rising nearly 16 per cent after beating estimates in its latest quarter and Canada Goose recovering somewhat from Wednesday's 31-per-cent loss by closing up 4.1 per cent.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 74.07 cents US compared with an average of 74.00 cents US on Wednesday.

The August gold contract was up US$6.10 at US$1,292.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was down one cent at US$2.65 a pound.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 43.47 points at 25,169.88. The S&P 500 index was up 5.84 points at 2,788.86, while the Nasdaq composite was up 20.41 points at 7,567.72.

Pashootan said investors were largely taking a breather in trading as the optimism of earlier in the year has waned and they're evaluating if the sell-off will continue.

"There's no question equities have started to sober up from the overdone enthusiasm that we saw at the beginning of this year and the sell-off has been meaningful," he said in an interview.

Retail sales data has been soft and expectations for the coming two quarters are flat on anticipation that higher wage, materials and transportation costs will depress margins, Pashootan added.

In the exuberance early this year, equity markets turned a blind eye to economic data and earnings expectations because investors were intoxicated for gains amid softening language from central banks concerning interest rates, he said.

Whereas some observers believe an inversion of the yield curve is a false signal of a potential recession, Pashootan believes one is inevitable in the short- to medium-term.

"So the time is coming and it's really no reason other than these things go in cycles and we're at a stage now where the next economic cycle is a recession."