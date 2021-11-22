(Bloomberg) -- Enghouse Systems Ltd., a Canadian software company, is exploring options including a potential sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is working with an adviser to solicit takeover interest from prospective suitors, including private equity firms, said the people, asking not to be identified because the information was private.

The company hasn’t made a final decision on pursuing a sale and its plans could still change, the people said.

A representative for Markham, Ontario-based Enghouse didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shares of Enghouse, led by Chief Executive Officer Stephen Sadler, have fallen 3.2% this year. They rose 6.3% to C$59.70 at 9:59 a.m. in Toronto on Monday, giving the company a market value of C$3.3 billion ($2.6 billion).

(Updates trading in last paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.