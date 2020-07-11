(Bloomberg) -- Engie SA is set to pick a chief executive officer in September with the aim of having the new boss in place by the end of the year, the chairman told Le Journal Du Dimanche.

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu told the weekly that investors in the utility company aren’t feeling impatient as Engie is sticking to its original calendar for the succession of former CEO Isabelle Kocher.

The company appointed General Secretary Claire Waysand as interim CEO after Kocher was ousted in February when her strategy failed to win over investors, including the government.

“At stake is finding the best manager possible to continue the group’s transformation,” Clamadieu said in the interview. “We’re looking at all applications, internal and external.”

