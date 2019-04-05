(Bloomberg) -- Petroleo Brasileiro SA agreed to sell TAG, its domestic natural gas pipeline unit, to France’s Engie SA and Canadian pension fund Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec for about $9 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Engie and the Caisse prevailed in the latest rounding of bids, said the person, who declined to be identified because the sale process is confidential. Engie, the Caisse and Petrobras declined to comment.

Engie has been selling oil and coal assets in recent years to fund investment in wind and solar power, energy efficiency services, and gas and power networks, betting that they offer faster growth prospects and more predictable returns. The company, which operates the biggest part of France’s gas network, has said that it could use its expertise to develop TAG, which should benefit from growing demand for the fuel in Brazil.

Engie and the Caisse will get a 90 percent stake in Transportadora Associada de Gas, as TAG is also known, which operates a 2,800-mile (4,500-kilometer) pipeline network that spans 10 states in northern Brazil.

The deal will be state-controlled Petrobras’s biggest asset sale, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, and comes after multiple rounds of bidding. In the first round, the highest offer, of about $8 billion including debt, was made by Engie and the Caisse. Petrobras later held a final round of bidding after releasing Engie’s terms, giving all parties the chance to offer a higher price.

Under new management since the election of President Jair Bolsonaro, Petrobras is looking to offload about $27 billion of assets to help it slash debt and focus more resources on its core offshore crude production. Petrobras shares were up 1.1 percent at 28.78 reais at 2:28 p.m. in Sao Paulo.

"We need to raise return for shareholders, and fast," Chief Executive Officer Roberto Castello Branco said in an interview in March.

(Updates with shares in penultimate paragraph.)

--With assistance from Sabrina Valle, David Wethe, Scott Deveau, David Biller and Dinesh Nair.

To contact the reporters on this story: Cristiane Lucchesi in Sao Paulo at clucchesi5@bloomberg.net;Francois de Beaupuy in Paris at fdebeaupuy@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Simon Casey at scasey4@bloomberg.net, Christine Buurma

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.