(Bloomberg) -- Engie SA expects the drop in Europe’s industrial gas demand caused by the price surge after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to persist.

“Depending on the size of these customers today, we have not seen the demand recovery from what happened last year,” Chief Executive Officer Catherine MacGregor said on Engie’s nine-month earnings call on Tuesday. “We have a range of 10% to 20% demand destruction, depending again on the type of activities of our customers, and we think that this is here to stay to a large extent.”

“We don’t think that it will worsen, but we think it’s quite structural,” MacGregor added.

The French utility has been riding out weaker gas demand from businesses and a broader economic slowdown thanks to higher energy prices and increased generation of renewable power. While natural gas prices have receded from last year’s record highs, they remain above pre-war levels and manufacturers have been seeking to mitigate these extra costs with energy-saving measures.

