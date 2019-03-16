(Bloomberg) -- Engie SA plans to take part in a tender for an offshore Dutch wind-power project, joining rivals in expressing an interest in the sites in the North Sea.

The French company becomes the fourth publicly known bidder, joining Vattenfall AB, Denmark’s Orsted A/S and a group consisting of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Eneco Groep NV and Van Oord NV. Engie’s participation was confirmed by a company spokesman on Saturday after an earlier report by Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad.

Revenue from the Hollandse Kust Zuid 3 and 4 project in the North Sea will flow solely from the electricity generated by the wind farm on offer. Sweden’s Vattenfall was the winner of a permit to build 700 megawatts at the Hollandse Kust Zuid 1 and 2 zone last September.

Wind farms in the latest tender are expected to have a total installed capacity of about 760 megawatts, according to a statement earlier this month from the Shell consortium, with the group planning to start operation of the sites in 2023. The wind farms will be constructed 20 kilometers off the coast of The Hague.

