(Bloomberg) -- France’s Engie SA said Russia has reduced gas shipments, echoing similar reports from German and Italian utilities as tensions escalate between Moscow and Europe over the war in Ukraine.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday that the Kremlin was trying to unsettle markets and prop up prices, but that security of supply was guaranteed for now. Russia’s Gazprom PJSC said Tuesday it’s reducing flows through Nord Stream, a key pipeline for gas exports to Europe, by 40% amid technical issues at its Baltic station, further aggravating supply concerns on the continent.

German energy giant Uniper SE said Wednesday it had received 25% less gas than contracted from Russia after Moscow curbed supplies via its biggest pipeline to Europe. Gazprom has cut gas supplies to Italy, state-controlled oil giant Eni SpA said the same day.

“We’re actually seeing a reduction in deliveries, and we’re monitoring this situation with care,” a spokesman for Engie said Thursday. It’s “having no impact on supply for our clients.”

