Engie SA acquired Saudi Arabia-based facilities management firm Allied Maintenance Co., the France-based company said, without disclosing a value for the deal.

AMC, established in 1992, has projects in the Saudi capital of Riyadh as well as the cities of Al Khobar, Dammam, Jubail, Khamis Mushayt, Taif, Jeddah and Tabuk. It has more than 1,300 employees, Engie said in a statement.

AMC will be owned by Engie Solutions, Engie’s sustainable energy and services unit.

