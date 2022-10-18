(Bloomberg) -- Engine No. 1, the investment firm that scored a victory over Exxon Mobil Corp. last year, has spoken with executives at Coca-Cola Co. about plastics recycling, according to a person with knowledge of the firm.

The fund isn’t planning to launch a proxy fight against the company, said the person, who declined to be identified. Engine No. 1’s investments in Coca-Cola and other consumer-goods companies are held in passively run exchange-traded funds as opposed to actively managed offerings.

Engine No. 1 has contacted consumer-goods companies, including Coca-Cola, to learn about their efforts in plastics recycling, the person said. The firm considers Coca-Cola to be a leader in its recycling efforts. Engine No. 1 also owns stakes in waste-collection companies, including Republic Services Inc. and Waste Management Inc.

Chris James, the founder of Engine No. 1, declined to comment through a spokesman. Charlie Penner, a former Engine No. 1 executive who left in November, said in an interview last year that he was looking at how companies reduce their waste.

Engine No. 1’s efforts led to three directors being elected to Exxon’s board last year in a push aimed at pressing the oil giant to shift to cleaner fuels. The San Francisco-based firm has no current plans to pursue activist campaigns against other companies, the person said.

Semafor earlier reported the news about Engine No. 1.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.