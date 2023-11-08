(Bloomberg) -- A San Jose man was arraigned on a federal indictment accusing him of destroying two PG&E Corp. energy facilities in California last winter.

The indictment alleges that in December and January, Peter Karasev built, planted and ignited explosive devices that caused the two transformers to explode, collectively terminating power for more than 1,500 homes and businesses in San Jose, according to a Justice Department statement on Tuesday. Both facilities were located in busy commercial areas.

“These charges make clear that those who attack our country’s critical infrastructure will be met with the full force of the Justice Department,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the statement on Karasev’s arraignment in the Northern District of California.

Karasev entered a plea of not guilty, and his attorney, Dejan Gantar, declined to comment on the case.

Physical attacks on US power grid infrastructure have been increasing in frequency. In February, an alleged Neo-Nazi leader and his girlfriend were charged with conspiring to attack multiple Baltimore electrical substations. And in December, gunfire at two electrical substations knocked out power to 45,000 homes and businesses in North Carolina.

Overall, attacks including acts of vandalism and other suspicious activity rose 77% last year to an all-time high, according to the Energy Department. These attacks have highlighted the vulnerabilities of US power infrastructure, which aren’t usually staffed and are often located in remote areas. A destroyed or damaged substation can affect tens of thousands of households.

Karasev was indicted on Oct. 19, charged with destroying energy facilities and using fire or explosives to commit a federal crime, according to the Justice Department. He was arrested in March outside of his workplace by San Jose police, the Los Angeles Times reported at the time.

