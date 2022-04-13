Engineer Who Ran Train Off Tracks Toward Navy Ship Gets Three Years in Prison

(Bloomberg) -- Prison will be the next stop for a train engineer who intentionally ran a locomotive off the tracks at full-speed toward a U.S. Navy hospital ship at the Port of Los Angeles.

The Mercy, a ship that was deployed to provide medical relief during the early months of the Covid pandemic, wasn’t damaged by the train’s derailment in 2020, nor was anyone injured, according to a Justice Department statement. But the crash caused a diesel fuel leak of about 2,000 gallons.

Asked why he did it, engineer Eduardo Moreno told police and the FBI he was “suspicious” about the ship’s real purpose.

After pleading guilty in December to committing a terrorist attack against a railroad carrier, Moreno was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison and ordered to pay $755,880 in restitution, according to the statement.

