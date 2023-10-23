(Bloomberg) -- Happy Monday, particularly to those at geotechnical specialist contractor Keller Group Plc, which says it’s on track for a record year, with full year operating profit “materially” ahead of market expectations.

The engineering firm has had a better recovery in margins in North America than it first thought, although wider economic challenges in Europe have led to lower demand across the region. Piling work on ‘The Line’ at Saudi megaproject NEOM, where Keller is a contractor, has been delayed due to the evolution of the design.

What’s your take? Ping me on X or drop me an email at ccapel2@bloomberg.net.

Key Business News

Microchip intellectual property company Alphawave IP Group Plc named Rahul Mathur as its new finance chief, starting at the end of the month.

Mathur has previously held senior finance roles in an array of semiconductor and technology companies, and he’s served as CFO of Avantus since 2021

Vistry Group Plc : The homebuilder will take a £40m hit to its margins this year as it transitions its Housebuilding business to Countryside Partnerships, which it bought last year, cutting its expected adjusted profit before tax to £410m.

Markets Today’s Take

The trading update -- and outlook cut -- from Vistry echoes much of what we’ve heard from other homebuilders in recent weeks.

Barratt Developments last week reported a decline in reservations, while Bellway cut its own outlook for sales. A common theme has been the problems caused by higher interest rates, which are feeding into more expensive mortgages and hurting demand.

The string of warning means Bloomberg's index of UK homebuilders has had a tough time of it of late. It is currently at the lowest since July, and rapidly approaching the lows seen in the aftermath of the Liz Truss mini-budget.

— Sam Unsted and David Goodman

For more news and analysis throughout the day, follow Bloomberg UK’s Markets Today blog.

What’s Next?

Results from Barclays Plc will take centre stage tomorrow morning. The London-based lender might miss profit expectations for the third quarter, Citi analysts wrote in a note last week.

Not only did Barclays face a tough year-on-year comparison on the fixed-income side, it also probably passed on a bigger chunk of Bank of England rate hikes to customers than rivals and had higher credit card delinquencies in the US.

--With assistance from Leonard Kehnscherper and Nicholas Comfort.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.