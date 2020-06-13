(Bloomberg) -- Stores on Oxford Street, London’s most famous shopping thoroughfare, will open Monday for the first time since March. The question is how many customers will show up.

After locking down to slow the spread of the coronavirus, retailers in the capital and across England are desperate to get back to business. They’re rushing to install sneeze screens, “sanitation stations,” and distancing measures to make shopping safer once they open their doors.

While other European countries have already reopened shops selling non-essentials such as clothing and electronics, Britain has lagged behind in both its handling of the virus and in getting businesses back up and running. Many people are still scared about the risks of returning to crowded trains, town centers and shopping malls.

“It is the million-dollar question how consumers will react on Monday,” said Richard Lim, chief executive officer of Retail Economics, a consulting firm. “All of the evidence from reopenings around Europe indicates that we will see footfall significantly down on the previous years before a recovery begins.”

Getting people back into stores is crucial for Britain’s 400 billion-pound ($500 billion) retail industry, and for the country at large, which relies on consumer spending for about 60% of gross domestic product. Retailers employ more than 3 million people and contribute to the social and economic well-being of town centers.

The impact of the pandemic has been brutal: the U.K. economy shrank by a fifth in April, and could be headed for its biggest contraction in three centuries in 2020.

The dismal figures put pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ease restrictions, even as his own scientific advisers worry the lockdown is being lifted too quickly.

For retailers, a major challenge is making their stores safe for customers and staff. Marks & Spencer Group Plc will open most of its clothing and housewares stores on Monday. At its flagship outlet on Oxford Street, M&S has installed at least 20 large signs, 150 floor markings to reinforce the need for social distancing, sneeze screens on 11 checkout points and three hand sanitizer units at its main entrances.

Changing rooms and cafes are closed -- except for takeaway coffee -- and services such as bra fitting have been paused. Retailers elsewhere are taking similar steps.

Local authorities and trade and business groups are also doing their bit. The New West End Company, which represents more than 600 businesses in London’s West End, has coordinated a plan to install hand sanitizers, extra bike stations, and additional signs throughout the shopping district. There will also be enhanced street cleaning.

Safety measures should be more than just for show, said Jessica Moulton, U.K. head of retail at McKinsey & Co. “The experience of stores reopening in China showed that 42% of Chinese consumers chose which retailer to shop at based on their safety measures.”

Consumer trust that retailers are doing their best to keep them safe is even more important at a time when confidence in the government and the economy is low. Moulton said the most recent survey by McKinsey showed just 15% of British consumers were optimistic about the economy’s ability to return to normal in the next few months.

Similarly, a survey of more than 1,000 consumers by Dynata LLC, a market research firm, showed that 42% of consumers thought it was still too early to reopen stores amid a pandemic that has left the U.K. with the highest death toll in Europe. Only one in 10 said they intended to visit a non-essential retailer on Monday.

While stores in England are set to reopen, shops in Scotland are on a different schedule.

“I am not that interested in going to the shops right now,” said Joanne James, founder of Jo & Co Property Management in South London. “Walking around with a face mask is pretty uncomfortable so that would definitely take away the whole enjoyment factor of shopping. I have also got very used to having everything I need being delivered to my door.”

A hesitancy by consumers to rush back to the shops would bode well for online retailers such as Asos Plc, Boohoo Group Plc and Amazon.com Inc., which have already gotten a boost during the pandemic.

Moulton said the experience in Germany and Austria, where shops have been open for more than a month, shows that some locations recover more quickly than others.

Local open-air shopping streets, for instance, have fared better than closed malls or busy city center locations that require people to travel by bus or train. Wearing a mask becomes mandatory on public transport in England on Monday, another potential disincentive.

Where stores have reopened in Europe, retailers have seen far fewer customers, but their average purchases have jumped by between 10% and 40%.

“People are shopping around less, and making fewer shopping trips than before, but are buying more when they do shop,” said Moulton. “There is a lot of pent-up demand out there.”

Retail has also been reopening across the U.S., with the 50 states taking varying approaches. There has been concern about localized surges in Covid-19 cases in Texas, Arizona and California in recent days. New York, which experienced the biggest and deadliest Covid-19 outbreak in the country, has also begun to reopen its retail and leisure businesses.

For some U.K. retailers sitting on mountains of unsold stock, it may be a case of too little too late. The impact of the forced closures has already led a host of retailers and restaurants to carry out insolvency processes, and more could follow.

Paul Martin, head of retail at KPMG, said some stores may not reopen at all as retailers take a hard look at which sites are the most commercially viable.

“We’ll likely see a flurry of retail casualties in the coming weeks and months too,” he said. “The situation remains far from normal and many retailers won’t be in a position to start where they left off.”

