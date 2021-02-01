(Bloomberg) -- England will start mass testing for the South Africa coronavirus variant in some areas, after cases were found with no links to travel.

People living in eight districts will be asked to use new mobile testing units and send off home testing kits - even if they have no symptoms, so authorities can get a better picture of the spread of the mutation.

Checks carried out by Public Health England in the last week have identified 11 cases that cannot be linked to travel overseas, and scientists believe there are now some localized pockets of community transmission.

While there is no evidence the South Africa variant causes more serious illness, it is believed to be more easily transmissible than the original virus. It is not yet known how it affects the efficacy of vaccines, although trials are under way with AstraZeneca in South Africa.

“As part of our proactive sequencing work, we know that the new variant of Covid-19, first detected in South Africa, has been identified in a number of areas across England,” Susan Hopkins, strategic response director to Public Health England, said in a statement. “A small proportion of these cases have no link to international travel suggesting that there are some cases in the community.”

People over the age of 16 in the relevant areas are “strongly encouraged” to take a Covid-19 test this week, whether they are showing symptoms or not, the Department of Health said.

The locations are: Ealing, west London; Tottenham, north London; Mitcham, south London; Walsall, in the West Midlands; Broxbourne in the east of England; an area near Maidstone, Kent; Woking, south-west of London; and an area near Preston, northwest England.

