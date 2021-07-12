(Bloomberg) -- England is facing multiple “major risks” after pandemic restrictions are lifted next week -- including hospitals coming under intense pressure, a new vaccine-resistant variant emerging, and as many as 200 Covid-19 deaths per day.

Newly released data from government scientific advisers suggests the picture could be far worse if the public immediately abandons basic precautions such as wearing face coverings on trains and in crowded indoor spaces when the rules are eased on July 19.

There is no certainty about what will happen once existing laws on social gatherings and mask-wearing expire because so much depends on how people behave, the U.K.’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) said.

But scientists believe the most likely scenario will see a surge in infections causing 1,000-2,000 people to be admitted to hospital every day when the expected peak hits in August. Between 100 and 200 patients could die from Covid-19 each day.

More pessimistic scenarios -- in which people rush back to work in offices and ignore advice on mask-wearing -- could see hospital admissions exceed the worst period of the pandemic in the U.K. in January this year.

“Even if lower than previous peaks, the number of admissions may become challenging for the NHS,” according to the minutes of a meeting of SAGE held on July 7.

The findings, based on a clutch of studies commissioned by government advisers, will fuel the debate over whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking too big a gamble by pressing ahead with his plan to lift curbs next Monday.

He has faced criticism from the opposition Labour Party as well as from medical associations for the decision to end the legal requirement to wear face coverings on public transport.

One thing the government’s scientific models agree on is “a period of extremely high prevalence of infection lasting until at least the end of August,” the SAGE minutes said.

The group identified “four major risks” associated with high numbers of infections:

An increase in hospitalizations and deaths

More ‘Long-Covid’

Workforce absences (including in the NHS)

The increased risk of new variants emerging.

“The combination of high prevalence and high levels of vaccination creates the conditions in which an immune escape variant is most likely to emerge,” the SAGE minutes stated. “The likelihood of this happening is unknown, but such a variant would present a significant risk both in the U.K. and internationally.”

The advisory group also said it may become more difficult to access Covid testing if the system is “overwhelmed” after the curbs are lifted, meaning it could be more difficult to identify a new variant quickly

The government has said it wants to prevent a surge in infections putting too much pressure on the National Health Service. Some “more pessimistic” assumptions about the impact of lifting the restrictions would see hospitals facing a peak of similar scale to January 2021.

In the minutes, SAGE called for the NHS to put in place contingency plans in case hospital admissions surge.

