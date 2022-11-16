(Bloomberg) -- English football fans are ready to flock to the World Cup in Qatar despite the start of a likely recession at home.

Ticket applications for the tournament were similar to the previous World Cup in Russia four years ago, according to the Football Association, while fan groups said traveling supporters haven’t been deterred from their plans even though some are having to make financial sacrifices.

Inflation in the UK was 2.4% when the last World Cup kicked off. This time around it is over 11%, with record-high energy costs and rising interest rates on mortgages deepening the UK’s cost of living crisis.

“I’m not going for as long as I want to,” said Puneet Jindle, an England supporter who works in the City of London. Jindle said he’s been spending less money than usual when following his Premier League team, Brentford, this season. “I just go, watch the game and leave -- no beers or anything.”

Tickets for England’s group stage game against Wales is oversubscribed, the FA said, while applications for the first match against Iran on Monday reached 90% of the allocation. The tournament begins on Sunday when the hosts Qatar play Ecuador.

The Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) said that optimistic England fans wanting to secure tickets all the way through to the final will have paid £1,200 ($1,425) for the seats alone, while a pint of beer costs 45-55 Qatari riyals ($12-$16) at bars in downtown Doha, the capital.

“It’s fantastic so many have made sacrifices to cheer the team on and I’m sure it makes a difference to the team to hear their voices,” said Ashley Brown from the FSA. Some fans will have given up family holidays to make the trip, he said.

Another keen follower of the Three Lions, as the England team are known, is Reg Lawton, who paid £1,100 for her flights to Qatar. She and her husband have attended five previous tournaments but said that while overall numbers are still high, they know some fans who decided against it.

“We’ve got some friends who would normally never miss it but aren’t going this year,” she said. “I suspect that’s because of a mixture of the money and the timing.”

