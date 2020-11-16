(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s government should consider “strengthening” regional coronavirus restrictions after England exits its second national lockdown next month, a senior medic said.

The three-tier system of social-distancing rules was not wholly effective in curbing the spread of coronavirus before Johnson ordered a four-week lockdown to Dec. 2, Susan Hopkins, deputy director of Public Health England, said on Monday. A winter of tougher measures may be necessary, she said.

“When we look at what tiers may be there in the future, we will have to think about strengthening them in order to get us through the winter months until the vaccine is available for everyone,” Hopkins said in a televised briefing. Tier 1, England’s “medium” alert level with restrictions including a six-person limit on socializing, had “very little effect” on reducing virus transmission, she said.

The warning comes at a sensitive time for Johnson, who has pledged to lift England’s lockdown -- which has seen pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops closed and households barred from mixing -- as planned in December. He’s spoken about reverting to the regional response to Covid-19 outbreaks so life can to return as close as normal as possible for Christmas.

But his officials haven’t ruled out tighter restrictions for some regions when the blanket national measure expires. Much will depend on the data, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday it’s too early to assess the impact of the second lockdown on infection rates.

Hopkins’s comments raise the prospect of tough restrictions being brought back into areas where Covid-19 cases remain high, a suggestion likely to anger members of Johnson’s Conservative Party who are demanding the government focus on reopening the economy.

In better news for the government, Hancock said the U.K. has secured an initial agreement for five million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine made by Moderna Inc. which, if approved, would be available from the spring. Moderna said earlier its vaccine is 94.5% effective in a preliminary analysis of a large late-stage clinical trial.

