(Bloomberg) -- People in the UK could be forgiven for thinking that after recent downpours, the country’s reservoirs must have recovered from the record-breaking hot, dry summer.

That is not the case, however, with some utility companies keeping strict limits on use while requesting permission from the government to extract water from rivers.

Official documents, seen by Bloomberg News, say that parts of England still need above-average rainfall in the coming months to avoid staying in a drought through to next summer. Otherwise the country could be lumbered with ongoing hosepipe bans and intensifying political pressure on the private companies that impose restrictions while allowing vast amounts of water to leak out of the system.

The documents reveal stress tests conducted by the Environment Agency into the country’s water resources. The analysis, from last month, said that “above average rainfall falling steadily over winter is required to return all water supplies to normal conditions by spring next year.”

Merely average levels of rain would leave some areas in the south west of England in a drought, including in Cornwall and parts of Devon, it added, while other regions could be at risk “depending on when the rain falls.”

Climate Emergency

Water companies struggled to cope with extreme weather over the summer, when dry spells drained out their reservoirs only for heavy rains to overwhelm sewer systems. Water charities and activists warn that this could become the norm as climate change takes hold.

“This is a climate emergency happening in front of us,” the Environment Agency wrote in the document.

Water companies are increasingly seeking permission to extract more from rivers, or to keep taking water even when levels drop below certain thresholds, or impose limits on commercial water usage. By the middle of October, six companies -- South West Water, Yorkshire Water, Thames Water, Severn Trent Water, South East Water and Southern Water -- had applied to be granted special permits.

The Environment Agency expects more requests over the winter as companies try to future-proof their supplies.

That’s in addition to prolonged hosepipe bans, which stop households from watering their gardens or washing their cars. The current bans were put in place during the summer when temperatures in England exceeded 40 degrees celsius (104 degrees fahrenheit) for the first time on record.

Hosepipe Bans

Southern Water lifted its hosepipe ban on Friday, yet Thames Water and South West Water are keeping theirs to manage demand as reservoir levels remain critically low, despite generous rainfall over the recent days, the companies said.

This summer’s drought depleted reservoirs and dried out groundwater levels to such an extent that the wet autumn has not been enough to recharge resources, according to the water companies.

“Think of a dry kitchen sponge getting wet for the first time after sitting on the windowsill in the sun,” said Lisa Gahan, a director at South West Water.

“When you initially run it under the tap water will bounce off it and then the sponge will slowly start to absorb it. This is similar to the ground so we need sustained rainfall to help restore moisture and then to refill our rivers and reservoirs.”

However, even average rainfall is not a guarantee. There’s still a reasonable chance that precipitation remains below 80% of the long-term average over the next six months, particularly in the east of the country. That would cause about two thirds of the UK’s water companies to suffer drought conditions in at least some of their areas, or face a high risk of it.

