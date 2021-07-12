(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s Prince William led a chorus of condemnation against online racism aimed at some of England’s Black soccer players over the national team’s defeat in Sunday’s European Championship final.

The online abuse erupted after Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka each failed to score in last night’s decisive penalty shoot-out against Italy at Wembley in north London. It meant England lost in what was its biggest competitive game in 55 years.

“I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match,” Prince William, who is president of the English Football Association, said in a Tweet on Monday. “It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour.”

The episode follows weeks of controversy over whether the England players should have been supported in “taking the knee” before games as their response to issues of discrimination and racism. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who also condemned the abuse on Monday, has never given the gesture his support. Twitter Inc. said it had to delete some 1,000 racist tweets following Sunday’s game.

The gesture of taking the knee has been a feature of club and country matches this season in England but has been met with booing from some supporters and condemned by politicians such as Lee Anderson, a member of parliament in Johnson’s Conservative Party. Anderson had said he would boycott England games if the custom continued.

In a statement on its website, the Football Association described the online abuse as “disgusting.”

“We will continue to do everything we can do to stamp discrimination out of the game, but we implore government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so this abuse has real-life consequences.”

Meanwhile, Savills Plc, the London-based estate agent, said in a Twitter post that it’s investigating whether one of its employees had been involved in any of the racist tweets posted on Twitter.

“Savills abhors and has zero tolerance to any form of racism,” it said.

