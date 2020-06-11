England’s Contact Tracers Fail to Reach a Third of New Cases

Britain’s coronavirus contact tracers failed to track down the contact details of a third of cases referred to them in England in their first week of operation.

Of 8,117 people, only 5,407 were reached and asked to provide contact details, the Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The teams identified 31,794 contacts in the first week, and just under 26,985 were advised to self-isolate.

