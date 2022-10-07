(Bloomberg) -- England experienced a higher level of excess deaths among the elderly during hot spells this summer than during any comparable period since the government began tracking such statistics in 2004.

England had 2,803 more deaths than would otherwise be expected among those of age 65 and up during the scorching summer, which saw bouts of record-breaking temperatures, according to a joint report from the UK Health Security Agency and Office for National Statistics.

Excess mortality among the elderly peaked on a per-day basis in the heat wave of July 17 to 20, when temperatures topped 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in parts of England for the first time in recorded history. There were an estimated 1,012 more deaths among the elderly during that period than would be expected from historical trends, according to the report, which sought to exclude the effect of Covid-19-related deaths.

The longer heat wave from Aug. 8 to 17 saw even more excess mortality, bringing about 1,458 more deaths than would otherwise be expected in the elderly, the report said.

The trend is also evident in a wider pool of data that encompasses Wales and other age groups -- although those numbers also include the impact of Covid-19 in causing deaths, the report said.

Hot weather can be particularly deadly for the elderly, people with heart and lung conditions and those with learning disabilities and Alzheimer’s disease who often struggle to stay cool, according to Isabel Oliver, chief scientific officer at the UKHSA.

“A warming climate means we must adapt to living safely with hotter summers in the future,” Oliver said in the statement.

The report comes with some caveats. Typically, mortality is higher in the winter than the summer, said Sarah Caul, head of mortality analysis at the ONS.

Also, the spikes in deaths during the hottest periods tended to be followed by periods of below-average mortality, especially among the elderly. That suggests that many people died a few days or weeks earlier than expected, a trend that’s been seen in previous summers with heat waves, Caul said.

