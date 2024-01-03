(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s state-run health service faces another crisis as junior doctors stage the longest strike in its history, at a time of intense pressure on hospitals and clinics.

Junior doctors in England are walking out from 7 a.m. Wednesday for six days as part of a long-running dispute over pay that saw them take 28 days of industrial action last year.

As Covid infections have increased in recent weeks alongside a sharp rise in people being treated for influenza, the strike is set to pile pressure on the National Health Service and undermine one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s core pledges to voters ahead of a general election expected this year: to reduce hospital waiting lists that remain near record levels.

“January could be one of the most difficult starts to the year the NHS has ever faced,” National Medical Director Stephen Powis said in a statement. “The action will not only have an enormous impact on planned care, but comes on top of a host of seasonal pressures such as Covid, flu, and staff absences due to sickness — all of which is impacting on how patients flow through hospitals.”

Read More: Covid Spreads to 1 in 24 People in England and Scotland

The start of a new year is typically a busy time for the NHS due to the spread of illnesses when people socialize over Christmas.

“Parts of the NHS will be skating on very thin ice,” said Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents various organizations within the health service. “To face almost 150 hours of continuous stoppages is a serious and unprecedented risk – and one that NHS leaders and their staff have never experienced before.”

About 7.7 million patients were on the service’s waiting lists at year-end, about half a million more than last January, when Sunak made his promise to reduce them.

While Powis urged patients needing treatment to come forward in spite of the strikes, the NHS Confederation said patient safety would nevertheless be endangered by the action. It urged the British Medical Association — the union holding the action — to ensure junior doctors are available to be recalled promptly to work when major incidents and emergencies require their attention.

The BMA struck a deal for senior medics in November, yet tens of thousands of junior doctors — who treat patients while also undertaking other training — remain in dispute, claiming that inflation has eroded their real pay levels by 26% since 2008. They last walked out in a three-day protest in the run-up to Christmas.

“We spent the holiday period hoping we would get the ‘final offer’ that the health secretary had promised us last year. Sadly, we have received no such offer,” Rob Laurenson and Vivek Trivedi, co-chairs of the BMA’s junior doctors committee, said in a statement. “All we need is a credible offer we can put to members and we can call off these strikes.”

The government blamed the BMA for the standoff, saying it’s resolved disputes in the past year with other parts of the health service, and that the junior doctors are asking for too much. Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain, on Tuesday told reporters that the government has sought to a resolution that’s fair to both doctors and taxpayers.

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins, meanwhile, urged the BMA to “come back to the negotiating table so we can find a fair and reasonable solution to end the strikes once and for all.”

--With assistance from Alex Wickham.

