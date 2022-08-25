(Bloomberg) -- The divide between London and the rest of England has deepened as two sets of exam results released this month confirmed a widening education gap between the north and south of the country.

A total of 32.6% of students in London, which has some of the wealthiest districts in the country, received the equivalent of an A or higher in their GSCEs, typically taken by students at the age of 16. That’s widened the attainment gap between the capital and every other region compared to 2019.

The ‘Levelling up’ project to boost prosperity in poorer districts was a central promise of Boris Johnson’s premiership, which is set to end on Sept 6, after he took the UK out of the European Union. But education results this year show how much remains to be done.

Thursday’s results mirror a trend in A-Level grades, largely taken by students aged 18 to gain a place at university, where the attainment gap between the north east and the wealthier south east almost doubled compared to 2019.

In defending the government’s record, Education Minister Will Quince told Sky News that there have always been regional disparities. “We continue to focus on it because it’s hugely important, it’s part of our levelling up agenda,” he said.

More students got the top grades this year than compared to before the pandemic, in 2019.

Boris Johnson Has Left Behind the People Who Handed Him a UK Majority

But deprived schools have a difficult road to catching up with their richer peers.

The poorest secondary schools have seen a 14% real-terms drop in spending in the decade to 2019-2020, compared with a 9% drop with the least deprived schools, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. A revamped national funding formula for schools is only continuing this trend into 2022-2023, the researchers said.

Overall, results slipped across the board compared to last year, when pupils were given grades based on teachers’ assessments, because of disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.