(Bloomberg) -- Children in England from low-income homes earn a fifth less than those who go to fee-paying schools by the time they’re 30, new research has found.

That’s even when taking into account factors such as education level, years of experience, and the region they grew up, according to a report from the Office for National Statistics on Thursday.

England’s education system has long been under scrutiny for the outsized impact schooling can have on children’s futures in a country where accents are often taken as a sign of ability. Separate research has shown that employees from lower socioeconomic backgrounds take 25% longer to progress through grades in financial services, one of the highest-paid industries.

The majority of the earnings gap could be attributed to the education level children would go onto, as well as their work experience.

The UK’s leading universities have faced sustained criticism for being disproportionately unrepresentative of the country -- about one in three first-year students at Oxford University in 2021 came from independent schools despite only 6% of England’s school children attending those institutions.

The ONS studied children who were eligible for free meals at state-funded schools, meaning they come from households with an income of £7,500 or less.

The research found that those from low-income households would have to be among the top performers at school nationally to have similar earnings at age 30 to a person who went to an independent school but scored some of the lowest grades in the country.

The ONS also said that:

A privately educated student who was in the bottom 20% for school exams earned £22,000 on average, an income which only the top 40% of low-income children would earn.

The top 1% of privately-educated earners made more than £180,000, almost triple the incomes of the highest-paid people from a low-income background.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.