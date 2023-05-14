(Bloomberg) -- Teachers in England are being re-balloted for a further six months of strike action, raising the prospect of disruption running into the next school year.

The National Education Union started the ballot on Monday after members turned down an improved pay offer from the government last month. The NEU’s ballot closes on July 28, while its current mandate for strikes ends on July 13.

The UK has experienced widespread industrial action across the public sector as workers protest against below-inflation raises. The Centre for Economics and Business Research estimated that walkouts cost the economy £243 million ($303 million) in the first quarter, mostly driven by the education sector.

Four education unions are currently balloting members for extra strike action, paving the way for coordinated walkouts by school leaders, teachers, support staff and others. The UK school year ends in July and starts again in September following a summer break.

The government’s pay offer “following six days of talks in March was simply not good enough, and teachers branded it an ‘insult’,” said Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, joint general secretaries of the NEU in a statement.

