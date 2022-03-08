Mar 8, 2022
England’s Top Football League Suspends Russian Broadcast Deal
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The English Premier League and its football clubs suspended an agreement with Russian broadcast partner Okko Sport, further ostracizing the country from the world’s most popular game following the invasion of Ukraine.
The decision, announced on Tuesday, comes after Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale after almost two decades of ownership, and amid pressure on Everton because of the club’s links with Alisher Usmanov, who has been sanctioned by the U.K.
Russia is increasingly being cut off from global sport, including Formula One motor racing and the Paralympics. Football governing bodies FIFA and UEFA have also suspended Russia’s national team and its clubs from international competition in the wake of the war.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.