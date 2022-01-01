(Bloomberg) --

Secondary school students in England will be instructed to wear masks in classrooms as the omicron variant spreads, the Sunday Telegraph reported, citing U.K. Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi.

The decision will bring England in line with Wales and Scotland, the newspaper said.

Zahawi, writing for the Sunday Telegraph, said that face-to-face teaching will be the “expected norm” heading into the new term, and that January exams will go ahead as planned.

Zahawi and the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson hope that masks will be required only until Jan. 26, when virus measures known as Plan B are to expire, the newspaper said.

