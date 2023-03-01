(Bloomberg) -- England just experienced its driest February since 1993, according to provisional data from the Met Office.

Rainfall in the UK last month was just 45% of average levels for the time of year, the weather agency said. England in particular was parched, notching its eighth driest February since at least 1836 — the year before Queen Victoria ascended the throne.

The impact of climate change on the weather continues to loom over Europe after a record drought and temperatures in 2022. A relatively mild winter has helped the region manage its energy crisis over the heating season, but a lack of rain has left sectors such as agriculture and energy concerned for coming months. France has also faced an unprecedented winter drought.

“While most water levels have returned to normal across much of the country, low rainfall in recent weeks highlights the importance of remaining vigilant,” said John Leyland, the UK Environment Agency’s executive director.

The UK also saw its fifth-mildest February in records dating back to 1884. The average mean temperature for the month was 5.8C (42.4F), according to the Met Office.

