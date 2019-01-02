(Bloomberg) -- Homebuilding in England is set to drop for a fifth straight decade to the lowest number since World War II, according to the Centre for Policy Studies. That’s despite government pledges to step up construction to ease a chronic shortage that’s pushed prices out of the reach of many. Just 1.3 million new dwellings will be built in the 10 years through 2019, less than half the 3 million constructed in the 1960s.

