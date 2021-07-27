(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government is set to allow visitors from the U.S. and the European Union to travel to England without needing to quarantine on arrival if they have been fully vaccinated.

The plan will allow American visitors to enter the U.K. on the same basis as Britons who have received two Covid shots and are no longer required to self-isolate when traveling from most medium-risk countries.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his senior team are due to discuss and finalize details of the policy at a meeting Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter said. The change in policy could come into force as soon as next week, the person added.

If the plans proceed as officials expect, it would deliver a significant potential boost to the aviation and travel sector, reviving critical routes to many popular destinations.

While the U.K. government’s decision will ease the barriers to travel from the U.S., the Biden administration is not likely to reciprocate any time soon. Last week, the U.S. government advised Americans to avoid traveling to the U.K. because of a surge in coronavirus infections.

