(Bloomberg) -- England’s Football Association is in talks with the Union of European Football Associations about moving the Champions League soccer final in June to England from Turkey, because of the spread of Covid-19 in that country, U.K. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Friday.

Manchester City and Chelsea are due to play in an all-English final of Europe’s top soccer competition on May 29 in Istanbul, but Shapps told fans on Friday not to travel to Turkey after the country was included on the U.K.’s travel red list. People entering the U.K. from countries on the list have to quarantine in a managed hotel for 10 days at their own cost of 1,750 pounds ($2,447).

“FA are in discussions with UEFA already on this. We are very open to hosting the final, but it is ultimately a decision for UEFA,” said Shapps in a press conference on Friday.

“UEFA has just learned that Turkey has been put on the red list and we need a bit of time to reflect on the topic,” a UEFA spokesperson told The Guardian newspaper.

There have been preliminary talks to relocate the English Football League play-off finals, which are the same weekend as the Champions League final, from Wembley Stadium so that the venue can host the Champions match, The Daily Telegraph reported.

