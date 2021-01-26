(Bloomberg) -- Deaths linked to Covid-19 in England & Wales rose to the highest since the first wave of the disease amid government warnings that the U.K. strain of the virus may be more deadly than first thought.

The number of fatalities involving the disease rose almost 20% to 7,245 in the week ending Jan. 15, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday, the third-highest toll of the pandemic. Fatalities in London, which is at the center of the current outbreak, are running at more than 84% above the five-year average for the second straight week, the data show.

The U.K.’s death toll from Covid-19 is on course to pass 100,000 this week and hospitals are close to capacity. Daily infections have started to decline with the nation in a severe lockdown, while a rapid rollout of vaccines is providing some hope that the peak is passing.

Total deaths in England & Wales were 30.5% above the five-year average.

Deaths involving the virus accounted for 40.2% of all deaths in England and Wales in the week -- the highest proportion on record

Almost 90% of all deaths involving Covid record it as the underlying cause, compared with 7.2% for those mentioning influenza and pneumonia

