(Bloomberg) -- England’s football clubs now account for almost a third of the most valuable teams in the sport.

Having seen their finances rebound from the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic, 10 clubs from the English Premier League feature in Football Benchmark’s latest ranking of Europe’s 32 most valuable teams. Aston Villa FC and West Ham United FC have joined the list for the first time.

Manchester United FC, Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC are the EPL’s most valuable clubs. Chelsea FC, which this week completed its sale to US investor Todd Boehly, and Tottenham Hotspur FC, whose owners have just committed an extra £150 million ($188 million) in capital, are also ranked in the top 10.

The EPL is the world’s richest football league, where many of the game’s biggest players — including Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah — ply their trade. The league’s global audience allows its clubs to generate millions in revenue from broadcasting and sponsorship deals.

“Unlike other Big 5 leagues that all agreed to discounted deals during their domestic TV rights negotiations, the Premier League successfully locked in their current domestic package without any value loss and increased their compensation from international broadcasting,” Football Benchmark said.

Spain’s Real Madrid CF leads the 2022 ranking, with a value of 3.2 billion euros ($3.4 billion).

