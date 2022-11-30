(Bloomberg) -- A local English authority has reported a loss of nearly half a billion pounds after a series of investments backfired.

Thurrock Council said Wednesday that it expected a deficit of £470 million ($563 million) for the current financial year, leading it to ask the UK’s national government for “exceptional financial support.”

The Conservative-led council, in Essex near London, said it was in “a grave position” and likely to run another large deficit next year, too.

In September, ministers stripped Thurrock of control of its finances due to concern over its debts and the risk to public services. Wednesday’s financial update was prepared and agreed with commissioners sent in to help rectify the situation.

Four investments have been written down at a cost of £275 million, according to a report published ahead of a cabinet meeting next week. It also said there was a further provision of £129 million made to cover other losses.

“These are shocking numbers,” said Mark Coxshall, leader of Thurrock Council. “But the first stage to creating a good plan for recovery is to understand the full extent of the problem.”

