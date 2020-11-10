(Bloomberg) -- The chairman of the Football Association, the body that governs soccer in England, has stepped down after making controversial comments regarding diversity in the sport.

The FA confirmed Greg Clarke’s departure in a tweet on Tuesday, adding that Peter McCormick will step in as interim chair.

Clarke was already being questioned over his role in the so-called Project Big Picture talks over the realignment of English soccer and distribution of broadcast revenue. Critics, including government ministers, have called the plan a power grab by the biggest clubs.

