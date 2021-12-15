(Bloomberg) -- Soccer fans in England will as of today have to provide proof of their Covid-19 vaccination status or of a negative test when arriving at stadiums, or risk having to watch matches on the television instead.

“Checks will take place at all Premier League grounds,” the league said in a statement Wednesday, adding that supporters risk being denied entry if they fail to show they’re vaccinated or have tested negative in the previous 48 hours.

The move is in line with new rules introduced by the U.K. government to get the country through the omicron crisis, which also expand the use of face coverings, along with an accelerated vaccine booster program.

The rules, which apply to everyone from age 18, will also require that fans fill in a self-declaration confirming that they’re able to comply with the demand even before games.

