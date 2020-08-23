(Bloomberg) --

People organizing raves or other illegal gatherings of more than 30 people in England could face a fine of as much as 10,000 pounds ($13,000) from Friday, as the government seeks to contain the coronavirus.

The measures will come into effect just before the long holiday weekend, the Home Office said in a statement Sunday. Scientific advisers have warned that the transmission of the coronavirus may be accelerating again, posing a quandary for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he seeks to continue to open up the economy.

The U.K.’s so-called ‘R’ number -- representing the number of people each new Covid case infects -- is now in a range of 0.9-1.1. The government’s Scientific Advisory Group has warned that infections could be rising in London as well as in northwest and southwest England. Social-distancing measures have been tightened already in parts of the country including Oldham, Pendle and Blackburn in northwest England to slow the spread.

Police in England and Wales will continue to increase patrols to prevent illegal gatherings before the bank holiday weekend, the National Police Chiefs Council said. In some parts of the country including Leicester and Manchester, deployments are already larger than on New Year’s Eve.

“These gatherings are dangerous and those who organize them show a blatant disregard for the safety of others,” said Home Secretary Priti Patel. “We will continue to crack down on the small minority who think they are above the law.”

Fines for not wearing face coverings where they’re required -- including on public transportation and in shops -- will also double for repeat offenses, starting at 100 pounds and doubling to a maximum of 3,200 pounds for each repeat offense.

