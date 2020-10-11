(Bloomberg) --

English soccer giants Manchester United and Liverpool are backing a proposed overhaul of the country’s leagues, helping clubs suffering a cash crunch caused by the coronavirus, The Daily Telegraph reported Sunday, citing a working document.

The proposals include diverting 25% of the top-level Premier League’s annual revenue to help the dozens of clubs in the broader English Football League with 250 million pounds ($326 million) paid up front, according to the report. They also suggest a 100 million-pound payment for the Football Association, the sport’s governing body in the country.

A spokesman for Liverpool Football Club declined to comment on the report. A representative for Manchester United didn’t immediately respond to phone messages and an emailed request for comment on Sunday.

English soccer is dominated by a “big six” of clubs including Manchester United and Liverpool. The proposed reforms seek to address the funding gap between these and smaller clubs and alleviate the fallout from Covid-19 that’s left many teams financially stretched with matches played in empty stadiums.

The reform also includes reducing the number of clubs in the Premier League to 18 from 20 and playing fewer matches, helping the English national team.

The Telegraph said the plans were outlined in a working document authored by Liverpool’s U.S. owners Fenway Sports Group with support from Manchester United. Other members of the so-called big six, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are likely to back the reforms, according to the paper.

The Premier League released a statement after the report was published stating some of the proposals “could have a damaging impact” on the English game.

“The Premier League has been working in good faith with its clubs and the EFL to seek a resolution to the requirement for Covid-19 rescue funding,” it said. “This work will continue.”

