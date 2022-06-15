(Bloomberg) -- Eni SpA is in talks to boost gas imports from Egypt to Italy and Europe, as Rome looks for ways to wean itself off Russian supplies of energy, people familiar with the matter said.

The Italian oil giant already has a deal with Egyptian state energy firm EGAS to boost flows of liquefied natural gas to Europe by 3 billion cubic meters per year, and the new agreement would see Eni and Egypt add capacity for export to Italy beyond that level within the next two years, the people said, asking not to be named discussing confidential deliberations.

The talks involving state-controlled Eni come amid a round of discussions by European Union members with gas producers around the world.

The bloc on Wednesday is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding with Egypt and Israel in Cairo for a deal that would see Israeli gas liquefied at Egyptian processing plants before being shipped to Europe.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi were both in Israel this week to discuss gas supplies with Israeli officials.

Longstanding Ties

Italy has secured a number of supply deals with energy-exporting African countries in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Eni has longstanding ties to the region, notably through its presence in Egypt and Libya dating back to the 1950s.

“Eni is committed in different countries where it operates to agreeing on every possible additional quantity of gas or LNG that could contribute to Italian and European energy security,” a company spokesman said. “But at the moment there is no update with respect to what has been already announced,” he added.

Rome-based Eni also said Wednesday that Gazprom PJSC had cut flows to Italy by about 15%, adding that the Russian energy group didn’t provide an explanation for the move.

Italy’s state-controlled energy companies are working closely with the Draghi government to cut dependence on Russia. Network operator Snam SpA last week purchased a floating storage regasification unit to upgrade LNG import capacity, while Eni Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi said last month that Italy should be able to fully break its gas-supply ties with Moscow by the winter of 2024-2025, through a series of gradual steps.

