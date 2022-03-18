(Bloomberg) -- Eni SpA has pledged to diversify its gas supply and make short-term volumes available from other sources as the war in Ukraine continues and companies face mounting pressure to end business dealings with the country.

“The war in Ukraine is forcing us to reconsider the world as we know it,” Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi said Friday on a conference call. “Our immediate response to the current crisis has been to leverage our established alliances with producing countries to find replacement energy sources for Europe’s energy needs.”

Eni, which is controlled by the Italian government, is moving in line with Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s push to reduce Italy’s dependence on Russian energy following the invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this month, the company said it won’t enter into new supply contracts for oil and petroleum products from Russia and plans to exit its decades-long joint venture with Gazprom PJSC in the Blue Stream pipeline.

Earlier on Friday, Eni outlined its 2022-2025 strategy which included plans to increase shareholder returns. It also said it could make 14 trillion cubic feet (396 billion cubic meters) of additional gas available to the market in the short-medium term.

Descalzi said that the company could add 14 trillion cubic feet of additional gas supplies starting this summer from its Africa operations. “In Algeria and Libya we have the possibility to increase production and that will be to cover next winter,” Descalzi said. “And we have additional LNG coming from Congo and Mozambique projects.”

However, disconnecting both Italy’s and Eni’s gas-supply dealings from Russia will take time. Russian gas imports accounted for about 38% of Italian supply last year, or about 30 billion cubic meters, the CEO of Snam SpA., which owns and operates Italy’s gas distribution network, said Thursday on a conference call. Eni imported 22.5 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia in 2020, about 30% of Italy’s total shipments of the fuel from Moscow, as part of a gas-supply contract with Gazprom until 2035.

Descalzi has traveled to Algeria, Qatar, Congo and Angola in the past few weeks, along with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, in bid to diversify Italy’s gas-supply options. Draghi’s government is also seeking to double domestic gas production from about 3.3 billion cubic meters last year.

The world’s biggest energy companies, including BP Plc, Shell Plc have announced plans to end their investments in Russia as the war in Ukraine shows few signs of abating. Enel SpA, Italy’s biggest utility, said Thursday that it plans to reduce its exposure to Russia, but stopped short of committing to a full exit or sale of its unit in the country.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.