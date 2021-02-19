(Bloomberg) -- Eni SpA posted fourth-quarter profit that beat analyst estimates as spending cuts and the contribution of low-carbon businesses helped offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Adjusted net income at the Italian energy giant was 66 million euros ($79.8 million), the Rome-based company said in a statement on Friday. Analysts had estimated an adjusted net loss of 48.1 million euros.

The outperformance was “underpinned by our operating cash generation and the effectiveness of our response to the crisis,” Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi said in the statement. “Our businesses in the production and sale of decarbonized products achieved excellent results in the year.”

In Eni Gas e Luce, Power and Renewables, the company’s energy production from renewable sources amounted to 88 gigawatt-hours in the quarter, a fivefold increase from a year earlier. Retail power sales rose 11%.

With the energy transition gathering pace, many oil and gas producers are gradually shifting away from fossil-fuel growth and expanding into clean fuels, renewable power and electric mobility. Eni itself set ambitious climate goals last year, pledging to slash net emissions by mid-century.

Meanwhile oil and gas production fell 11% from a year earlier to 1.71 million barrels of oil equivalent a day because of the impact of the pandemic, OPEC+ output cuts and lower gas demand.

Eni, like its global peers, has suffered the effects of the demand destruction wrought by the Covid-19 crisis. While crude prices have rebounded from the historic lows of last year, the virus is still sweeping across Europe amid uneven vaccination campaigns, and lockdowns persist in many regions.

Eni posted 2020 adjusted cash flow of 6.7 billion euros, which it said was sufficient to finance capital spending with a surplus of 1.7 billion euros. The company also confirmed a 2020 dividend of 36 euro cents a share. It will present its outlook and strategy later on Friday.

Eni’s results round out an earnings season that’s been tough for most of the big oil companies. With Covid-19 lockdowns still depressing fuel sales and refining margins, the majority of the majors reported disappointing numbers.

