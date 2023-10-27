(Bloomberg) -- Eni SpA increased its profit guidance for the year after beating analyst estimates on the expectation of higher fuel prices in the coming months.

The Italian oil major raised guidance for adjusted operating profit to €14 billion ($14.7 billion) from €12 billion on “improved market conditions” and higher estimates for commodity prices, the firm said Friday in a statement. It also upped the guidance for its renewables unit Plentitude to €900 million up from €700 million.

The firm updated estimates for both oil and gas. But like its peers, earnings for the third quarter are lower than a year earlier following a decline in energy prices from record levels. However, profits still remain well above historical levels as supply scarcity and geopolitical tensions buoy commodity markets.

Eni’s adjusted net income was €1.82 billion ($1.9 billion) down 51% from a year earlier, but beat the average analyst estimate of €1.61 billion.

“We continued to advance our strategy of transformation, while delivering another excellent set of operating and financial results,” Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi said in a statement. “We are accelerating our plan to boost equity gas and LNG production, a key driver to secure reliable supply,” he added.

Shares rose as much as 2.3% in Milan before pairing gains.

Eni is also planning to “accelerate” the pace of its €2.2 billion shares buy back later this year, it said.

“We believe the group reported a strong set of results, which unlike previous quarters were not driven by global gas LNG portfolio, but instead from a solid performance across the business lines,” Mediobanca Securities said in a note.

The firm confirmed its 2023 guidance for the gas unit, despite earning less than forecast in the quarter. The division’s adjusted operating profit was €111 million, compared with analyst estimates of €203.1 million. A year earlier, at the height of the energy crisis, profit came in at €1.1 billion. Full-year guidance is confirmed at €2.7 billion to €3 billion for the unit.

The firm is seeking to boost its production of natural gas through mergers and acquisitions and the state-controlled Italian energy company plans to increase its gas production to 60% of total by 2030.

It’s buying Neptune energy Group Ltd. to expand worldwide in the fuel. The company also recently made a significant gas discovery in Indonesia, while it’s also building out its portfolio of liquefied natural gas, signing a purchase agreement with Qatar earlier this month.

