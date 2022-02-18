(Bloomberg) -- Eni SpA reported fourth-quarter net income returned to pre-Covid levels after oil and gas prices soared, but failed to raise shareholder returns.

The results show how far the Rome-based company has come after it slashed dividends and cut production forecast less than two years ago when the pandemic devastated earnings. But investors may be left disappointed with the company choosing not to pass on the benefits, after almost every major energy producer returned more cash to shareholders.

Eni’s quarterly adjusted net income soared to 2.1 billion euros ($2.4 billion), beating analysts estimates. The company had already covered its dividend and buybacks for all of 2021 with cash from the previous three quarters. The company plans to deliver its strategy next month, when it may give more clarity on its shareholder distribution policy.

“The strict financial discipline and cost efficiencies we implemented to withstand the downturn have allowed us to best capture the strong economic recovery of 2021,” Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi said in a statement.

