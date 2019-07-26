(Bloomberg) -- Eni SpA reported second-quarter profit that missed analysts’ estimates, though production held steady and output-growth targets were confirmed.

  • Adjusted net income dropped 27% from a year earlier to 562 million euros ($626.5 million), falling well short of the 935.2 million-euro average estimate of analysts. Production slipped just 2%.

Key Insights

  • The profit figure reflects a lower operating performance and a “notably” higher tax rate year-on-year in upstream operations, according to Jason Kenney, an analyst at Banco Santander SA.

  • Production in the quarter was curtailed by a shutdown at the giant Kashagan field in Kazakhstan and by maintenance in Norway.

  • However, output is seen rising as four projects start and ramp up in the second half -- in Algeria, Egypt, Mexico and Norway -- according to Mediobanca analyst Alessandro Pozzi.

Know More

  • Net cash from operations rose 49% from a year earlier to 4.52 billion euros. That in part reflects an additional dividend paid by Var Energi AS, the Norwegian oil company majority-owned by Eni.

  • Cash may be set to rise further, with Eni expected to report stronger results in the second half, RBC Capital Markets said before the release.

  • Production totaled 1.83 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in the quarter. Eni confirmed its 2019 target for output growth of 2% to 2.5%.

