(Bloomberg) -- Eni SpA reported second-quarter profit that missed analysts’ estimates, though production held steady and output-growth targets were confirmed.

Adjusted net income dropped 27% from a year earlier to 562 million euros ($626.5 million), falling well short of the 935.2 million-euro average estimate of analysts. Production slipped just 2%.

The profit figure reflects a lower operating performance and a “notably” higher tax rate year-on-year in upstream operations, according to Jason Kenney, an analyst at Banco Santander SA.

Production in the quarter was curtailed by a shutdown at the giant Kashagan field in Kazakhstan and by maintenance in Norway.

However, output is seen rising as four projects start and ramp up in the second half -- in Algeria, Egypt, Mexico and Norway -- according to Mediobanca analyst Alessandro Pozzi.

Net cash from operations rose 49% from a year earlier to 4.52 billion euros. That in part reflects an additional dividend paid by Var Energi AS, the Norwegian oil company majority-owned by Eni.

Cash may be set to rise further, with Eni expected to report stronger results in the second half, RBC Capital Markets said before the release.

Production totaled 1.83 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in the quarter. Eni confirmed its 2019 target for output growth of 2% to 2.5%.

